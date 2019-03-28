Two-car smash causes delays on A19 in Sunderland

A two-car collision is causing a hold up for traffic heading southbound on the A19 in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police were called to the section of the route between the A183 Chester Road and A690 Durham Road following the smash.

A police spokesman said: "At 2.12pm today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound between the A183 and the A690 at Sunderland.

"Emergency services are at the scene, but at this stage there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

"Motorists are advised there may be increased congestion in the area."

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene near Foxcover Road at 2.08pm, with its teams still on scene at 2.45pm.