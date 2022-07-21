Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers are preparing for another series of strikes over the summer with trains set to be impacted in a similar manner to the end of June.

The action, which is being forced by rail workers as part of a row over job security, pay and working conditions, follows the largest rail strikes in 30 years last month with train journeys cancelled across the country.

When are the next train worker strikes?

Train strikes: When are the next strikes and how will the RMT Union's industrial action impact Sunderland's travel options?. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next RMT strikes will impact trains across the North East and beyond on Wednesday, July 27. This date will see 24 hours of industrial action which will impact Northern Rail as well as 12 other train companies including LNER which runs trains from the North East to London.

An additional round of strikes have been announced for August 18 and 20 when 40,000 workers will head to the picket line.

How will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?

Much like previous strikes, these new dates will impact the Metro between Pelaw and South Hylton. This is due to the rails between the two stations being operated by National Rail and are shared by regular trains and the Metro system.

The July 27 strike will add additional issues to those who regularly travel using the system due to the work being done across July on the stretches of track between St James and Tynemouth. This work is set to be completed by July 29.

How can I get around the North East during the rail strikes?

The Tyne and Wear Metro have not yet announced if they will be running a bus service for travellers, leaving regular metro users looking for alternative options.