Train services halted between Newcastle and Edinburgh as Storm Ali knocks out East Coast Mainline

Passengers are being warned not to travel unless 'absolutely necessary' as Storm Ali plays havoc on the East Coast Mainline

Trains are no longer heading north of Newcastle after overhead line damage between Berwick and Newcastle.

A number of services in both directions on the line are severely delayed.

Rail operator LNER said it has sourced four coaches to transport passengers from Newcastle to Edinburgh, but added: "Due to the high winds, road conditions are very difficult and, as such, we are still working on sourcing coaches from Edinburgh heading south."

Durham County Council has also tweeted to say overhead powerlines have come down onto the road and railway near the rail bridge in Langley Moor on the A690.

LNER is advising passengers to check travel information before they set off here.