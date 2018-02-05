Train delays and cancellations between Edinburgh and Newcastle following signal fault

Rail passengers were told to expect delays and cancellations to trains travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle today, with disruption expected until 10am.

A fault with the signalling system between Edinburgh and Newcastle is causing disruption to trains between these stations.

Virgin Trains East Coast said trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.

Travelers have been offered advice on alternative travel options while the disruption is ongoing:

CrossCountry customers may use their tickets on the the following services:

Virgin Trains services between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh

Virgin Trains East Coast on reasonable routes

ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow

ScotRail from Aberdeen to Edinburgh

CrossCountry have also requested replacement buses between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may use their ticket on ScotRail after 9am.

You may also use the following services to complete your journey:

TransPennine Express between Edinburgh and Carlisle

Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and London Euston

Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle

Cross Country between Newcastle and Edinburgh

How do I claim compensation for late trains?

National Rail - which oversees all train lines - says customers are able to claim compensation if their train arrive more than an hour late.

Emma Coulthurst from TravelSupermarket.com , said: "Grand Central, Great Western Railway and South West Trains are the only companies that stick to this 60-minute rule.

"If you are travelling with any other train company, such as Virgin or Great Northern, you can claim compensation if you are delayed over 30 minutes.

"To claim, you need to submit a form online or in the post. Most firms do this through a Delay Repay compensation scheme . Keep hold of all your receipts and make a note of the time you arrived at your destination.

"If you don't have it any more - as most likely it was gobbled by a machine at a ticket barrier - you should be able to use your receipt or credit card statement."

You can apply online or by post within 28 days of your delay. To do so, you will need proof of travel.

Virgin Customers can claim compensation here.