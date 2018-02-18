Traffic watch: The roadworks which could cause delays in Sunderland on Monday

Here are the roadworks which might cause traffic delays in Sunderland as we start another week.

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, until February 26.

Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, until February 26.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.

Durham Road: Various lane closures/highway improvements, until February 24.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Overbridge A1231 from Barmston Lane: road closure/bridge works, until February 23.

North Street, West Rainton: Two-way lights/sewer repairs, from February 22 to March 2.

Farmer Crescent/Metcalfe Crescent, Murton: Phased road closures/flood alleviation scheme, until February 23.

Springwell Road: Sewer works, until February 23.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.