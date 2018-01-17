Search

Traffic watch: The roadworks which could affect your journey today

Will you be affected by any of these roadworks?
Hitting the road to get to around this week? Take a look at some of the Sunderland roadworks which may cause delays to your journey today.

Toward Road/Borough Road: Four-way temporary traffic signals for traffic detection works, February 4 only.

Lawrence Street: Road closure due to gas works, February 12 only.

Wearmouth Bridge: Lane closure to install a billboard, January 22 to 23, 8pm-6am.

A183 St Marys Boulevard: Lane closures due to verge maintenance, January 22 to 24, 9.30am-3.30pm.

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, January 29 to February 26.

Lincoln Avenue: Road closure/carriageway construction, until January 22.

Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, January 29 to February 26.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, February 5 to March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way : Road closure/Major highway works, ends August 1.

Timber Beach Road: Road closure/highway works, until January 29.

Newstead Court: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until February 6.

Burdon Road: Temporary traffic signals/trial holes, until January 19.

B1284 North Road: Temporary traffic signals/verge maintenance works, January 18, 9.30am to 3.30pm.