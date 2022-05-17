TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1(M) near Durham reopens following closure to enable air ambulance to land following incident

The incident occurred between junction 60 and 61 for Bradbury and Bowburn.
Following the incident, a social media statement from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) junctions 60-J61 Northbound and Southbound will be closed for a short while for the air ambulance to land. We will update as soon as the road reopens. Thanks for you patience.”
After initially opening the Northbound carriageway, a following post has since said: “The road is now fully open.”
The North East Ambulance Service and Durham Constabulary have been contacted for further details regarding the cause of the incident and any casualties involved.