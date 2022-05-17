TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1(M) near Durham reopens following closure to enable air ambulance to land following incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between junction 60 and 61 for Bradbury and Bowburn.

Following the incident, a social media statement from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) junctions 60-J61 Northbound and Southbound will be closed for a short while for the air ambulance to land. We will update as soon as the road reopens. Thanks for you patience.”

After initially opening the Northbound carriageway, a following post has since said: “The road is now fully open.”

