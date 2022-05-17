Loading...

TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1(M) near Durham reopens following closure to enable air ambulance to land following incident

The A1(M) has reopened in both direction after an incident resulted in the road being closed in both directions in order for the air ambulance to land to assist any casualties.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 8:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 8:54 pm

The incident occurred between junction 60 and 61 for Bradbury and Bowburn.

Following the incident, a social media statement from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) junctions 60-J61 Northbound and Southbound will be closed for a short while for the air ambulance to land. We will update as soon as the road reopens. Thanks for you patience.”

After initially opening the Northbound carriageway, a following post has since said: “The road is now fully open.”

The A1(M) has now reopened following earlier closure for the air ambulance to land.

The North East Ambulance Service and Durham Constabulary have been contacted for further details regarding the cause of the incident and any casualties involved.

DurhamNorth East Ambulance Service