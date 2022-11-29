TRAFFIC NEWS: Emergency services at the scene following two-vehicle collision in Sunderland
Emergency services are at the scene following a road traffic collision in the Pallion area of the city which is causing disruption for motorists.
By Neil Fatkin
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “At about 2.40pm today (Tuesday, November 29) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on St Luke’s Road in Sunderland.
“Emergency services are at the scene.”
The North East Ambulance Service has also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.