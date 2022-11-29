News you can trust since 1873
TRAFFIC NEWS: Emergency services at the scene following two-vehicle collision in Sunderland

Emergency services are at the scene following a road traffic collision in the Pallion area of the city which is causing disruption for motorists.

By Neil Fatkin
33 minutes ago - 1 min read

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “At about 2.40pm today (Tuesday, November 29) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on St Luke’s Road in Sunderland.

Emergency services are at the scene.”

The North East Ambulance Service has also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

