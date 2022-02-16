A19 CLOSURE LATEST: Road closed near Sunderland after serious collision between car and pedestrian
The A19 has been closed in both directions near Sunderland following a serious road traffic collision.
Northumbria Police said officers were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A19 between the A690 and A183 shortly before 1am on Wedneday, February 16.
The force added: “Emergency services currently remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Foxcover Lane and both north and southbound lanes on the A19 remain closed while enquiries are ongoing at the scene.
“Drivers are asked to use an alternative route until the road re-opens.”
We will bring you updates on this story throughout the day.