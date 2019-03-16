Traffic at 'standstill' on A19 in Sunderland after Saturday-morning crash

Motorists are being warned of delays on the A19 following a collision on the road.

Emergency services are on the southbound carriageway of the A19 in Sunderland following the incident, which was reported at around 8.30am on Saturday.

There are delays in the area, and two lanes are currently closed.

A witness told the Echo that traffic was at a "standstill" heading southbound, and that there were emergency services on the scene.

Highways England are also in attendance, and warned the public to "take care" in the weather.

Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow weather warning covering most of the North East, with a possibility of "rain, sleet and snow".



A Tweet posted to their account said: "A19 southbound between A1231 and A183 Sunderland - @NPRoadPolicing on scene with a collision.

"Our crews are on their way to assist. 2 lanes closed at present and delays building. Please take care in the area."