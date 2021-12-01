Three-vehicle collision closes one lane of northbound A19 in Sunderland

The North East Live Traffic Twitter account reported shortly before 9am today, Wednesday, December 1, that three vehicles have collided north of the Hylton viaduct and the junction with the A1231 Wessington Way.

Lane 2 of the carriageway is blocked while recovery of the vehicles involved is under way.

The collision is causing serious delays on the northbound carriageway, with traffic reported to be queuing back towards the A690 Durham Road junction at Herrington.

