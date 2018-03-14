Three peak Metro services withdrawn due to faults

Metro passengers are being warned trains may be busier than usual after three peak services were withdrawn.

A spokesman for Metro said: "Our core service Airport to South Hylton, and St James to South Shields, is running normally.

"Three additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton are cancelled due to train faults.

"Trains may be busier than normal.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The operator has also warned that the main lift at Gateshead down to the platform is not in service