Three miles of tailbacks on A1(M) after crash: Drivers warned of delays as diversion put in place after car overturns

Drivers are being warned of long delays and a diversion in place after a crash on the A1(M).

Highways England has closed the southbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 51 (Leeming bar) and Junction 50 (A61) due to a two-car collision where a car has overturned.

It comes as thousands of drivers from the North East are heading off on Easter breaks and day trips.

The agency said there is approx three miles of congestion on approach to the closure, which will add around 20 minutes to drivers' journeys.

A Highways England statement reads: "North Yorkshire Police are on the scene and will be carrying out collision investigation work with Highways England Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

"A diversion is in place and traffic should use the solid circle symbol. Exit at J51 and take the third exit onto the A6055. Follow the road southbound as it runs adjacent to the A1(M), continue to rejoin at J50."