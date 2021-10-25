The roads in and around Sunderland where YOU want to see speed limit changes
Motorists have been sharing their views on roads in and around Sunderland – and highlighting the routes where they would like to see a change in speed limit
We asked the Sunderland Echo readers on our Facebook page to name the Wearside road where they think a change in speed limit is necessary.
Dozens of people got in touch to share their views, with suggestions ranging from the locations that need further policing by way of speed cameras or vans, to those where the limit needs to be reduced.
Some also voiced concerns over the dangers created by traffic moving too slowly, with calls to bring some 20mph zones back to 30mph.
National speed limits dictate the following:
*A speed limit of 30mph in built-up areas
*A speed limit of 60mph on single carriageways
*A speed limit of 70mph on dual carriageways and motorways
Local councils are also able to set their own speed limits in certain areas – including 20mph in built-up areas near schools, or 50mph on a stretch of road with sharp bends – but these must be clearly signed.
This is what you had to say on the issue. Click here to add your own suggestion to the post.
Chester Road
Fiona Richardson said: “Chester Road from the hospital to Broadway needs speed cameras … 30mph but cars go up it at 60mph.”
Cleveland Road
Suggested by Richie Fairhead and Wil MacDonald. Wil said: “I’d say Cleveland Road, but most boy-racers do about 50 up it anyway.”
Front Road
Lorna McAllister said: “Front Road is 20mph but no-one adheres to it so it’s pointless painting signs and putting humps when there is no policing and no cameras or speed vans.”
Holborn Road
Suggested by Claire Sharma
Hylton Castle Road
Suggested by Kev Cowe
Hylton Road
Janine Mullen said: “Hylton Road, from [the] cemetery to [the] roundabout before Heron’s is ridiculous. Constant speeding. So many kids live on street as well. Accident waiting to happen.”
Hazel Loughton said: “Hylton Road, (from the willow pond to the town). They speed along like its a race track!”
Leechmere Road
Barbara Bennett said: “Leechmere Road needs cameras, too many cars going too fast!”
Mill Lane, Whitburn
Lynn Richardson said: “Mill Lane and Whitburn Village – all the way through as like the A19.”
Mount Road
Suggested by Stewart Francis
Queen Alexandra Road
Suggested by Sarah Thompson
Roker Baths Road
Paula Ellison said: “Yes Roker Baths Road ASAP before someone is killed.”
Sea View Road West
Luke Kirtley said: “Yes, Sea View Road West. Already a 20mph and people still doing easy 50mph down it.”
Silksworth Lane
Michael McCardle said: “Silky Lane, Lakeside to Silky Hall bank. How come that's 40 yet Lakeside to Sainsbury's is 30?”
St Mark's Road
Lesley Cheal said: “St Mark’s Road should have speed cameras. They come flying along.”
St Luke's Road
Anth Wigham said: “St Luke’s needs changing back to 30, other than outside of the schools. By keeping to the speed we are constantly getting [sic] overtook, which now creates a different danger of vehicles coming out of a side road.”
Kathryn Smart said: “St Luke’s Road [is] like a drag race.”
Station Road, Hetton
Nikola Sulkiewicz said: “Station Road in Hetton-le-Hole. Car drivers think they are on the F1 race track flying up and down all the time.”
Stockton Road
Maureen Eley said: “Stockton Road by [the] hospice, a race track.”
Tunstall Road
Angela Young said: “Yes but would they stick to them ... between St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s. Tunstall Road area.”
Westmoor Road and Midmoor Road
Lyndsey Maddison said: “We need cameras on Westmoor and Midmoor road before someone's killed.”