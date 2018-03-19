Super cheap bus and Metro travel for children

Make sure your child gets the cheapest fares possible with a Pop card.

Thousands of children across Tyne and Wear use public transport to get to school but are they getting the cheapest possible fares?

To help children get the best deal, one of the North East’s major transport organisations is offering two special discount cards.

Nexus has two discount cards designed specifically for young people – the Under 16 Pop card and the new Pop blue card for 16 to 18 year olds.

Customer services director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “Thousands of local children use bus or Metro to get to school because they’re good value, convenient and safe.

“And of course, public transport isn’t just useful for getting your children to school – it lets them get to the shops, meet up with their friends, go to the pictures and lots more.

“Public transport is also a first step towards greater independence for many young people.”

Children who travel with an Under 16 Pop card pay cheaper fares on public transport – 60p single and just £1.10 to travel all day.

Children who haven’t got an Under 16 Pop card have to pay more.

So if your child is in Year 11 or below at school, and they live in Tyne and Wear, make sure you get the cheapest fares when you’re out and about this spring by applying for an Under 16 Pop card.

Simply go to nexus.org.uk/under16 or to a Nexus TravelShop for an application form.

Children can use their Under 16 Pop cards on buses in Tyne and Wear, Metro, the Shields Ferry and on Northern trains between Newcastle and Sunderland, and Newcastle and Metrocentre/Blaydon.

“If you have older children, you might be interested in the new Pop blue card too – it gives young people aged 16 to 18 cheaper fares on Metro – just £1 single and £2 all day,” said Huw.

“Find out more at nexus.org.uk/popblue.”

The Pop card is just one of the initiatives launched by Nexus to get more people using public transport and make getting around easier.

Last year Nexus employed cutting edge technology to bring the routes, stops and departure times of all local services into one place – the Live Travel Map.

It allows users to see the next bus, Metro, train and Shields Ferry times from every stop and station in Tyne and Wear and plan their journey from smartphones, tablets and desktop PCs.

To use the Live Travel Map simply enter where you are travelling from, for example your home postcode, and to, for example your school, and your journey time.

The map will then show your bus and Metro options.

Bus times are real-time where available – which means it is the time the bus is expected to actually leave your stop.

Other useful information and tools at nexus.org.uk include bus timetables, including the ones for the schools in Tyne and Wear that have their own special school bus services paid for by Nexus, and Metro timetables.

Don’t forget, you’ll travel all day on buses and Metro for £1.10 with an Under 16 Pop card – apply for yours at nexus.org.uk/under16 now.