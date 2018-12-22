Sunderland station to close on Boxing Day

Sunderland station will be closed to passengers on Boxing Day, it has been announced.

Metro passengers wishing to travel to or from Sunderland on Boxing Day are being advised to use nearby Park Lane for their journey instead due to the closure.

Mainline rail services also operate from the station, which is managed by Northern.

Northern does not run any services on Boxing Day and its stations remain closed.

Metro have been posting updates about their festive services on their official Twitter account @My_Metro.

A message shared today said: "Boxing Day: Saturday service from about 8am until about 8pm (the exact time depends on your destination).

"Please note that Sunderland station, which is managed by Northern Rail, is closed on Boxing Day and passengers should use Park Lane instead."

Sunderland AFC play at home on Boxing Day against Bradford City. Kick-off is 3pm.