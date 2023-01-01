Train operator Grand Central confirmed in a social media statement on New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1) that the disruption will affect its services on Monday, January 2, Thursday, January 5 and Sunday, January 8. Its southbound services will be starting at Hartlepool, Grand Central confirmed, while northbound services will instead terminate at St Peter’s.

In a statement shared on Twitter shortly before 1pm on Sunday, Grand Central said: “We've just had notification that, due to flooding causing damage, Sunderland station will be closed this week. This will affect us running to/from Sunderland tomorrow, Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th [of] January. Southbound services will be starting at Hartlepool. Northbound services will be terminating at St Peters.

“We're working on alternative arrangements for those travelling from Sunderland and will update when known. Apologies if affected.”

In further response to passengers’ queries on social media, a Grand Central spokesman said the damage has affected station infrastructure, preventing access to the platforms, rather than the tracks.

It comes just a short time after another station closure in the run-up to Christmas angered passengers and businesses on Wearside. Following backlash, rail bosses announced a partial u-turn which saw the closure period at Sunderland station reduced.

The station is currently undergoing improvements.

Sunderland station is currently being transformed and it is set to be replaced by a new, modern glazed structure as part of £26million revamp project.