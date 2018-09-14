Sunderland's Chester Road closed after woman is hit by truck

A woman has been flown to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Sunderland.

Police and the air ambulance were called to Chester Road, close to Sunderland Royal Hospital, shortly before 3.30pm.

A woman has been flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, suffering from serious injuries.

Chester Road is closed as emergency services attend the scene outside the Chesters Pub. The road is shut between Eldon Street and The Stumble Inn pub at The Royalty

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 3.26pm today, police received a report that a tipper truck had been in collision with a pedestrian on Chester Road, Sunderland.

"Emergency services and the air ambulance are at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene

"The road is currently closed and the public are advised to avoid the area."

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Chester Road, Sunderland, at 15.18.

"We dispatched two double-crewed ambulances and our critical care car and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"One patient has been flown to the RVI."

Chester Road is closed between The Chesters and The Stumble Inn

.Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes.

Bus company Go NorthEast has put diversions in operation.

Services 2, 2A, 39 & 78 are operating via Kayll Road and Hylton Road. Service 35 is operating via Durham Road direct to the Barnes while service 700 is operating via Durham Road and Ormonde Street to the Royal Hospital.