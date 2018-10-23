Sunderland roadworks update: Where you may get held up in the city on Wednesday, October 24

Here is a list of new and ongoing roadworks which may impact your journey in the Sunderland area on Wednesday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

Cumberland Street: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, October 23-27.

Houghton Road near Broomhill Estate: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, October 29 to November 2.

Ryhope Road near Toll Bar Junction: Temporary traffic signals for emergency water repairs, October 22 to November 2.

A1231 Sunderland Highway at Nissan Interchange: Lane closures for urgent safety repairs, October 22-26.

A1231 Wessington Way from A19 to Northern Spire: Road closure for verge maintenance, November 4 only, 6.30am-1pm.

Burdon Road near Goathland Drive: Three-way temporary traffic signals for duct road, November 5-9, manually operated during peak times.

Lowry Road: Temporary traffic signals for manhole repairs, October 28, 4pm-9pm.

Commercial Road/Hendon Beach Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, October 29-November 26, 9.30am-3.30pm.

B1284 Front Street: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 27-28, 7am-7pm.

St Nazaires Way (Southern Radial Route) from Ocean Road to Ryhope Dene Roundabout (Seaham): Road closure for verge maintenance, October 29, 9am-11am.