Sunderland road reopens after car overturns

A driver escaped injury after their car overturned on a Sunderland road this morning

North East Live Traffic Tweeted: "Tunstall Hope Road is closed after a car has overturned onto its roof and is awaiting recovery."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 7.21am this morning (Tuesday), police received a report of a vehicle overturned on Tunstall Hope Road, Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended and the road was temporarily closed to allow the vehicle to be uplifted.

"The driver was uninjured, and the road has now reopened."