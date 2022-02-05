The A19 northbound carriageway is closed for roadworks between the A1231 Hylton turnoff and Boldon Colliery.

The closure is expected to cause delays for motorists needing to exit the A19 for Wessington Way towards the Stadium of Light.

Today’s game against Doncaster Rovers sees the return of Jermain Defoe and with a pound from every ticket gong to the Bradley Lowery Foundation a bumper crowd in excess of 35,000 is expected for the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a warning posted on social media, SAFC Policing Team stated: “For the information of fans using the A19, Northbound is down to one lane in the run up to the A1231 turn off, due to the A19 being closed north of the A1231.”

The section of road is closed from 6am this morning (February 5) to 6am on Monday (February 7).

A message from the editor:

The A19 Northbound is closed after the junction for the A1231 which could cause delays for fans attending this afternoon's (February 5) match against Doncaster Rovers. Picture Michael Gillen.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.