Sunderland fans warned about A19 closure as bumper crowd expected at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland AFC supporters driving to this afternoon’s match at the Stadium of Light are being warned to leave plenty of time for their journey due to delays expected to be caused by the Northbound closure of the A19.
The A19 northbound carriageway is closed for roadworks between the A1231 Hylton turnoff and Boldon Colliery.
The closure is expected to cause delays for motorists needing to exit the A19 for Wessington Way towards the Stadium of Light.
Today’s game against Doncaster Rovers sees the return of Jermain Defoe and with a pound from every ticket gong to the Bradley Lowery Foundation a bumper crowd in excess of 35,000 is expected for the match.
In a warning posted on social media, SAFC Policing Team stated: “For the information of fans using the A19, Northbound is down to one lane in the run up to the A1231 turn off, due to the A19 being closed north of the A1231.”
The section of road is closed from 6am this morning (February 5) to 6am on Monday (February 7).