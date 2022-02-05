Sunderland fans warned about A19 closure as bumper crowd expected at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC supporters driving to this afternoon’s match at the Stadium of Light are being warned to leave plenty of time for their journey due to delays expected to be caused by the Northbound closure of the A19.

By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 1:44 pm

The A19 northbound carriageway is closed for roadworks between the A1231 Hylton turnoff and Boldon Colliery.

The closure is expected to cause delays for motorists needing to exit the A19 for Wessington Way towards the Stadium of Light.

Today’s game against Doncaster Rovers sees the return of Jermain Defoe and with a pound from every ticket gong to the Bradley Lowery Foundation a bumper crowd in excess of 35,000 is expected for the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a warning posted on social media, SAFC Policing Team stated: “For the information of fans using the A19, Northbound is down to one lane in the run up to the A1231 turn off, due to the A19 being closed north of the A1231.”

SEE ALSO: Sunderland AFC to donate £1 from every ticket sold for Doncaster match to Bradley Lowery Foundation after Jermain Defoe’s return

The section of road is closed from 6am this morning (February 5) to 6am on Monday (February 7).

A message from the editor:

The A19 Northbound is closed after the junction for the A1231 which could cause delays for fans attending this afternoon's (February 5) match against Doncaster Rovers. Picture Michael Gillen.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

A19SunderlandStadium of Light