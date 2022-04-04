Sunderland drivers face delays as new A19 lane closures come into effect tonight

Motorists in and around Sunderland will have four road closures put in place by National Highways to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

This evening, Monday, April 4, sees the start of work to carry out bridge inspection work on both carriageways of the A19 between the Foxcover Lane and Chester Road North overbridges.

Lane closures were put in place at 8pm tonight and are expected to remain in-situ until 6am on Saturday, April 9. The agency says the work is not expected to add more than around a ten-minute delay to journeys.

Work is also due to start elsewhere on the A19 this month.

Lane closures will be in place at the Nissan Footbridge overbridge from 8pm on Saturday, April 9 to 6am on Thursday, April 14. Again delays are expected to be no more than ten minutes.

Drivers are being warned of lane and carriageway closures

But there are warnings of longer delays as with work under way on two more busy Wearside roads.

There will be carriageway closures, lane closures and hard shoulder closures for communications works on the A194(M), from 8pm on Thursday, April 7, to 6am on Saturday, May 7, on the southbound carriageway from Havanna to the A1M junction 65.

And carriageway closures will be continuing on the A184 at Downhill Lane as part of the ongoing improvement work until 6am on Saturday, April 9.

Both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

