Sunderland city centre's Livingstone Road car park reopens after six months

A Sunderland city centre car park has reopened after being closed for six months.

The Livingstone Road car park reopened today.

It was temporarily closed in August last year for ground and utility works connections to the neighbouring Vaux Development site.

Its 130 spaces were reopened to the public at 9am.

Further details on city centre parking are at: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks



If you require any further information please contact Parking Services on 0191 510 8342 or email: parking@sunderland.gov.uk