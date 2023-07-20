Sunderland bus gate cameras going 'live' this weekend - what you need to know about fines and locations

The cameras are at the bus only sections of Dene Street, Silksworth; and Brancepath Road, Washington. They go “live” immediately after midnight on Monday morning, July 24.

There will be a two-week grace period and rule breaking drivers will receive a warning notice. Penalty Charge Notices (fines) of £70 can be issued from Monday, August 7.

These are the first “bus lane enforcement” cameras to be used by Sunderland City Council under national legislation.

Councils nationally are adopting bus lane enforcement powers to fine people breaking traffic restrictions, such as driving in bus lanes and bus gates.

Footage collected from the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras will be studied. Drivers could be issued with a £70 Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) if the council is satisfied a contravention has occurred.

The £70 can be discounted to £35 if paid within 21 days. Alternatively the driver can appeal against a PCN.

A third camera will be installed in Holmeside in Sunderland city centre later this year. It will go live when the wider regeneration scheme is complete.

Both locations have had restrictions for years. The Traffic Regulation order (TRO) for Silksworth was introduced in 2018 and the Washington restriction in 2012.

Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for Clean Green City, Cllr Claire Rowntree said: “These are already established bus only restrictions in Silksworth and Washington, local drivers and others will be aware of these restrictions and the vast majority of drivers are already following them.

“The cameras are about helping and improving road safety, promoting public transport and helping to ensure that more highways users follow and obey the rules and regulations that are necessary when out on our roads and highways.

A third camera will be installed in Holmeside when the wider regeneration scheme is complete. Sunderland Echo image.

"Bus journeys are a more sustainable form of transport and by helping to improve punctuality and journey times, we help make buses a more attractive choice for residents and visitors, and we contribute to lowering carbon emissions.”