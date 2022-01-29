Storm Malik: Sunderland's Bridges Shopping Centre partially reopens following closure for bad weather

Gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour have been predicted by the Met Office over the course of the day, with an Amber weather warning in place for the North East.

In a customer service update posted on social media, the mall confirmed the decision had been taken to limit customer access while safety concerns were assessed has now been partly reversed.

The message to shoppers said: “We're pleased to let you know that part of the centre has been reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Caffe Nero, Brougham Street and Primark entrances are now accessible.

"This means that from HMV leading to Ann Summers is not accessible. Everyone's safety comes first, thank you.”

According to the shopping centre’s management, the rooftop car park has been closed, while the multi-storey car park remains operational, bar level four.

The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland.

Storm Malik has already heaped heap stress on families throughout the region.

Public transport operator Nexus announced this morning that the Shields Ferry between North Shields and South Shields was being cancelled, followed by Metro services, due to the high winds.

Tickets can be used on bus routes run by Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach in the meantime.

According to forecasts, high winds are expected to persist across the region for the rest of the day before easing off overnight, although a Yellow weather warning is expected to remain in place for Northern England and Scotland over Sunday and Monday.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.