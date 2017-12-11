Stationary ambulance struck in multi-vehicle crash in Sunderland

Witnesses are being sought after a multi-vehicle accident which involved a stationary ambulance in Sunderland.

Police say that the incident took place on the A1231, in Sunderland, on Saturday night.

An appeal released by Northumbria Police added that a blue Subaru Impreza car had collided with a Vauxhall Corsa near the Queen Alexandra Bridge, before striking the ambulance, which had stopped at a traffic signal.

Other vehicles - including three parked vans - were then hit, with a number of people suffering minor injuries.

Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a multi-vehicle collision on the A1231 in Sunderland.

"It happened at 8.05pm on Saturday, December 9, on the Southwick Gyratory A1231 at the junction with Northern Way.

"Officers attended and found a blue Subaru Impreza car had been travelling north from the Queen Alexandra Bridge and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and an ambulance which was stationary at a traffic signal and collided with other vehicles including three parked vans.

"The 23-year-old male driver of the Subaru was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious injuries, not described as life threatening.

"Even though there was a passenger in the rear of the ambulance they did not sustain any further injuries as a result of the collision.

"Occupants of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

"Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information is asked to contact Motor Patrols on 101 quoting reference 964 of 09/12/17."