Slow-moving traffic on A690 Houghton Cut as cold weather continues to cause delays

Motorists trying to get home via Houghton Cut are facing delays due to the wintry conditions.

The North East Combined Authority shared images on its Twitter account, @NELiveTraffic, of vehicles building up on the route, which was closed by police earlier today after a number of cars became stuck.

The severe weather, which is expected to continue over the weekend with a further Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, has led to delays across the region today.

In a series of Tweets, the Combined Authority said: “Conditions on the A690 northbound at Houghton Cut have deteriorated and traffic is moving very slowly with some vehicle being stuck.

“Traffic is able to pass with care once it reaches the lesser gradient on the A690 northbound after Houghton Cut.”