Shortage of train crew means no extra services will run following Newcastle United match

There will be no extra Metro services running following the Newcastle United match due to a shortage of train crew.

Some of the timetabled Tyne and Wear Metro services will be cancelled throughout the afternoon until the end of the day due to a shortage of train crew.

It also means that there will be no additional services following the end of the Newcastle United match against Everton later today.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said: "From 1pm today till end of service some of our timetabled services will be cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

"We will also have no additional services for the match.

"Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey. We apologise for the inconvenience."