Shetland ponies killed and pensioner injured in incident on A19

Two shetland ponies were killed and a woman was taken to hospital after an accident on the A19.

Police were called out to the southbound carriageway of the A19 near Norton last night after the incident, which left a 79-year-old woman with injuries to her head and arm.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "We received a report of a collision on the A19 Norton southbound yesterday, Sunday August 5, at 9.45pm.

"A vehicle collided with two Shetland Ponies (which had believed to have escaped from a nearby field).

"The 79-year-old female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where she was treated for a cut to her head and a fracture to her arm. Her injuries are not life threatening.

"Sadly the two ponies died following the collision."

The A19 was closed from shortly before 10pm until 1:30am and was closed in both directions following the incident.