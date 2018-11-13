Severe delays to East Coast Main Line after person hit by train

Have your say

A person has been struck by a train on the East Coast Main Line between Newcastle and Berwick this morning.

All lines between Newcastle and Berwick were closed this morning as emergency services attend the incident.

Commuters have been warned trains may be cancelled and there could be delays up to 90 minutes.

The 06:22 Newcastle to Edinburgh service was cancelled. Customers for this service are advised to travel on the 07:43 LNER departure.

A spokesperson from London North Eastern Railway‏ posted on social media: "We are saddened to report that a person was struck by a train between Newcastle and Berwick.

"All lines are closed whilst the emergency services attend.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes."

Ticket acceptance has been agreed with Cross Country and London North Eastern Railway between Newcastle and Berwick until further notice.