Motorists are facing 'heavy' delays after a seven-vehicle collision on a busy stretch of the A19.

One lane is blocked on the northbound stretch of the road on the approach to Testos roundabout.

North East Traffic News has told drivers to expect 'heavy delays'.

On Twitter, it posted: "A19 northbound approach to A184 Testos, (collision) involving seven vehicles.

"Lane one is blocked.

"Expect heavy delays."