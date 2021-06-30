Series of Metro services cancelled due to 'driver availability' issues

Nexus, which manages the system, has said a series of services will not run because of the problem.

A spokesperson said: “Please leave extra time for your journey.

"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancelled services are:

7.02am South Hylton – Pelaw

9.27am South Gosforth – Airport

9.50am Airport – South Hylton

The Metro timetable will be disrupted today due to an issue over driver availability.

11.02am South Hylton – South Gosforth

11.09am South Gosforth – St James12.12pm St James – South Gosforth

7.06am Longbenton – Monkseaton

7.26am Monkseaton – Pelaw

8.15am Pelaw – Monkseaton

6.57am South Gosforth – Pelaw

7.27am Pelaw – Monkseaton

8.14am Monkseaton – Pelaw

9.03am Pelaw – South Gosforth

3.51pm South Gosforth – Pelaw

4.21pm Pelaw – Monkseaton

5.07pm Monkseaton – Pelaw

5.51pm Pelaw – Monkseaton.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.