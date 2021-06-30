Series of Metro services cancelled due to 'driver availability' issues
A number of Metro services have been cancelled today, Wednesday, June 30, as the network faces issues due to the availability of its drivers.
Nexus, which manages the system, has said a series of services will not run because of the problem.
A spokesperson said: “Please leave extra time for your journey.
"Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”
The cancelled services are:
7.02am South Hylton – Pelaw
9.27am South Gosforth – Airport
9.50am Airport – South Hylton
11.02am South Hylton – South Gosforth
11.09am South Gosforth – St James12.12pm St James – South Gosforth
7.06am Longbenton – Monkseaton
7.26am Monkseaton – Pelaw
8.15am Pelaw – Monkseaton
6.57am South Gosforth – Pelaw
7.27am Pelaw – Monkseaton
8.14am Monkseaton – Pelaw
9.03am Pelaw – South Gosforth
3.51pm South Gosforth – Pelaw
4.21pm Pelaw – Monkseaton
5.07pm Monkseaton – Pelaw
5.51pm Pelaw – Monkseaton.