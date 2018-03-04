Roadworks round-up: Where you might get held up in Sunderland on Monday

Here is a list of the planned roadworks likely to cause hold-ups in the Sunderland area on Monday.
A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.
Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.
Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.
Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.
Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.
Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.
Denelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19-28.
Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.
A1231 Wessington Way eastbound: Lane closure/ bridge works, March 5-11.
Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.
A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.
Sans Street Roundabouts: Lane closure/verge maintenance, March 11 only.
Silksworth Lane/St Christophers Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for BT works. March 18-11, Sundays only.
Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, March 19 to April 15.