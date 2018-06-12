Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face hold-ups in the Sunderland area on Wednesday

Have your say

Here’s a list of the roadworks which may cause you delays on Wednesday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.

Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 29 only.

Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Durham Road (old) near Ryehill View: Three way temporary traffic signals for duct road, June 20 only.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 17.

Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, June 11-22.

A1231 Wessington Way: Lane closure eastbound from Baron’s Quay Road, for tree and verge works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, from June 12-13.

Durham Road (old) near Ryehill View: Three-way temporary traffic signals for duct works, June 20.

A1231 Sunderland Highway: Lane closures near Nissan interchange for bridge works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, June 26.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Nissan Way: Road closure for major highway works, 11.30pm to 7am, from June 15 to June 17.