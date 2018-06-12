Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face hold-ups in the Hartlepool area on Wednesday

Have your say

Here’s a list of the roadworks which may cause you delays on Wednesday:

Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool: Road closure for sewer works, until August 23.

B1277 Brenda Road, Hartlepool: Cycle lane construction, until July 1.

Front Street/Local Avenue, Sherburn Hill: Two and three-way lights for water mains replacement, to June 13.

Wolviston Roundabout, Stockton: Lane closures for signal works, overnight 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday.

B1283 Front Street, Sherburn Hill: New gas service Two-way lights (manual control at peak times) for installation of new gas service, from June 25 to July 2.

A19 Wellfield to Sheraton: Road closure southbound for carriageway resurfacing between 8pm and 6am. Diversion via B1320, A1086, A179, from July 15 to 27.

B1320 Yoden Way, Peterlee: Two-way lights with manual control at peak times for Aldi development – water main diversion, from June 11 to 19.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Road closure between 11pm and 6am for level crossing works, on July 18 and 19.

Elwick Road/Caroline Street: Two-way traffic lights for drainage connection, From June 14 to 15.