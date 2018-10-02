Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Wednesday

Have your say

Here’s where you may face delays on Wednesday:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.

Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

St Peters from Charles Street to Dame Dorothy Street: Road closure, September 17 to October 7.

Burdon Village: Road closure until October 3.

Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure for highway improvement works, until October 14.

Southwick from Queens St to Kier Hardie Way: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 8 to 11.

Station Road from Fulwell Road to Alston Crescent: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 1-2.

Farringdon Row Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, until October 17.

Queen Alexandra Road from Leechmere Road to Woodstock Avenue: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 8-11.

Houghton Cut: Road closure for verge maintenance, October 1-2.

Nookside: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 9 only.

High Lane: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 8 only.

Rye View: Road closure for manhole cover and fame repairs, October 11 only.

Hetton: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas valve repairs, October 14 to 21.

Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, until October 10.

A1231 Wessington Way from Northern Way to Castletown Way: Lane closures for resurfacing works, October 5 only, 7pm-6am.