Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Wednesday

Have your say

Here’s a list of the roadworks taking place on Wednesday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Station Road at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance, August 20-25.

Maintenance works, August 20-25, 8am-4pm.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement July 23-August 24.

Freezemoor Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, July 8-August 9.

A1231 Nissan Roundabout: Road closure for resurfacing works, July 30 - August 3, 8pm-6am.

C552 Southwick Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 5 and 12.

The General Woods: Road closure for sewer works, until August 3.

Bonnersfield Junction Dame Dorothy Street: Junction closed for major highway improvements, August 5-7.

B1522 Stockton Road near Viewforth Road: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, August 7, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Hylton Road from A183 Chester Road to entrance to Calsonic Kansei: Road closure for sewer works, until August 26.

A195 Nothumberland Way between A182 and Biddick roundabout: Temporary traffic signals for street lighting maintenance, August 2, 9.30am-3.30pm.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.