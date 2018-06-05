Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Wednesday

Here’s a list of the roadworks which may cause you delays on Wednesday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Chester Road near Herrington Country Park: Temporary traffic signals for an event, June 9-10.

A690 Moor House, West Rainton: Scout event, closure of crossroad, from 8pm Friday, June 8, to midnight, Saturday, June 9.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.

Albany Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until June 12.

Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 29 only.

Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Sea View near railway bridge: Temporary traffic signals for bridge maintenance, June 12 1pm-2pm.

Hylton Bank: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 10.

Durham Road (old) near Ryehill View: Three way temporary traffic signals for duct road, June 20 only.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 17.

Sunderland Highway near Nissan Interchange: Road closure for bridge works, slip roads to be used. Until June 7.

Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, June 11-22.