Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Monday

Here are the roadworks which may case you delays on Monday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.

Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 29 only.

Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.

A1231 Sunderland Highway: Lane closures near Nissan interchange for bridge works, 9.30am to 3.30pm, June 26.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals for construction of a roundabout, until June 22.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Road closure between 11pm and 6am for level crossing works, on July 18 and 19.

Market Place: Temporary traffic signals for CCTV sewer works, until July 2.

West Wear Street: Road closure westbound only, marking of a box junction, July 1 only.

Coaley Lane: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, June 25-27.

Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for water works, July 3-16.

Station Road at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance works, August 20-25, 8am-4pm.