Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Friday

Here’s where you may face delays:

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Camberwell Way: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, October 11 to 12.

Camberwell Road: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

St Peters from Charles Street to Dame Dorothy Street: Road closure, September 17 to October 7.

Ryhope Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, September 10 to October 1.

Burdon Village: Road closure until October 3.

Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure for highway improvement works, until October 14.

Ethel Terrace: Road closure for resurfacing works, September 30 only.

City Way/Monarch Way: Lane closure for safety barrier repairs, September 25 only, 9.30am while 3.30pm.

Southwick from Queens St to Kier Hardie Way: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 8 to 11.

Station Road from Fulwell Road to Alston Crescent: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 1-2.

Farringdon Row Beach Street to rear of B&Q: Road closure, until October 17.

Hylton Lane: Four way temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, until September 27.

Queen Alexandra Road from Leechmere Road to Woodstock Avenue: Road closure for resurfacing works, October 8-11.