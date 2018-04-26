Roadworks round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Friday

A list of the roadworks which may cause a problem for your journey on Friday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

B1285 Stockton Road/ Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.

Craigavon Road: Road closure for manhole cover and frame, May 6 only.

Four Lane Ends: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 27, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Chester Road near Grindon Mill: Lane closure for mast maintenance, April 29 only.

A690 Durham Road near Thorney Close: Temporary traffic signals for highway improvements, until May 28.

Nissan Interchange: Various lane closures for roundabout construction, until May 25.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway works, until April 27.

Washington Highway: Lane closures for verge maintenance, until May 5.

B1291 Station Road: Two way temporary traffic signals for highway improvement works, until April 27.

Woodstock Avenue/Westheath Avenue: Temporary traffic signals for remedial works, April 29 only.

Ryhope Road near Spelter Works Road: Three way traffic signals for remedial works, April 29 only.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, May 9-15.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, April 30 to May 11.