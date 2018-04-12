Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the Sunderland area on Friday

Have your say

The list of roadworks which may cause delays on Friday:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9 to 13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until April 15.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

Church Street North/Dame Dorothy Street Junction: Road closure Eastbound for major highway works, until April 15.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures for highway maintenance, until April 13.

Mill Hill Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 14.

A182 Front Street / Fredrick Terrace, South Hetton: Two and three-way lights for new telecom ducts. Until April 17.

A182 George Elmy Lifeboat Way / North Terrace / North Railway Street, Seaham: Four-way lights from 7am to 7pm (manual control) for electric main upgrade. From April 16 to 22.

B1285 Byron Terrace, Seaham: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, from 9.30am to 3.30pm Thursday and Friday, and 7am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday. From April 12 to 15.

B1404 Station Road / New Strangford Road, Seaham: Four-way lights for overhead network upgrade, from 9am to 1pm (manual control). April 14.

B1285 Stockton Road / Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.