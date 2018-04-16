Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in the South Tyneside area on Tuesday

Have your say

A list of the roadworks due to take place on Tuesday April 17:

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8 to 31, 8am to 6pm.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

A182 Front Street / Fredrick Terrace, South Hetton: Two and three-way lights for new telecom ducts. Until April 17.

A182 George Elmy Lifeboat Way / North Terrace / North Railway Street, Seaham: Four-way lights from 7am to 7pm (manual control) for electric main upgrade. From April 16 to 22.

B1285 Stockton Road / Hall Dene Way, Seaham: Three-way lights for electric main upgrade, from 7am to 7pm (manual control), from May 7 to 18.

Craigavon Road: Road closure for manhole cover and frame, May 6 only.

A690 Durham Road Houghton Cut Slip Roads: lane closure for verge maintenance, April 20, 9.15am-3.30pm.

Four Lane Ends: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until April 27, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four way temporary traffic signals for roundabout construction, until April 24.

Chester Road near Grindon Mill: Lane closure for mast maintenance, April 29 only.

Heworth Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, until April 19.

A690 Durham Road near Thorney Close: Temporary traffic signals for highway improvements, until May 28.

Wessington Way from Timber Beach Road to Northern Way: Road closure for essential resurfacing woks, until April 20, 8pm-6am.