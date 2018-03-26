Roadworks Round-up: Where you may face delays in and around Sunderland on Tuesday

Here’s a list of roadworks which may impact on your journey on Tuesday:

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Dunelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, until March 28.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.

Mount Lane: Road closure/drainage works, until April 15.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure northbound lane 1/major highway improvement works, until April 5.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

Houghton Road: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until March 29.

Philadelphia Lane/Millers Hill: Road closure for essential resurfacing works, March 25.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway works, until April 8.

Union Street: Road closure for resurfacing works, until March 25.

Burn Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for overhead cable works, until April 6.

Tunstall Hope Road: Road closure for verge maintenance, until March 28.

Church Street North/Dame Dorothy Street Junction: Road closure Eastbound for major highway works, until April 15.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures for highway maintenance, until April 13.