Roadworks round-up: Where to watch out for delays on Friday, June 1 in Sunderland

Here’s a list of planned and ongoing roadworks which you may face today.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, until today, 8pm to 6am.

Market Street: Temporary traffic signals/gas works, until June 3.

Tunstall Vale: Temporary traffic signals/water works, until June 3.

Chester Road near Herrington Country Park: Temporary traffic signals for an event, June 9-10.

A690 Moor House, West Rainton: Scout event, closure of crossroad, from 8pm Friday, June 8, to midnight, Saturday, June 9.

Brinkburn Crescent/Blind Lane: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, June 3 only.

Heworth Road/Coach Road Estate: Three way temporary traffic signals for gas works, May 29 to June 5.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, June 13-26.

Albany Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, April 30 to June 12.

Queen Alexandra Road near Lambourne Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, July 16-30.

North Bridge Street: Lane closure for major highway improvements, until June 30.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 29 only.

Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, June 27-29, 9.30am-3.30pm.

High Street East: Temporary traffic signals for manhole repairs, June 4 only.

Silksworth Row: Lane closure for trial holes, June 3 only.

Sea View near railway bridge: Temporary traffic signals for bridge maintenance, June 12 1pm-2pm.

Hylton Bank: Temporary traffic signals for utility works, until June 10.