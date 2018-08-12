Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might hit delays in Sunderland on Monday, August 13

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which might affect motorists in and around Sunderland on Monday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Station Road, at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance, August 20-25.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement July 23-August 24.

Hylton Road, from A183 Chester Road to entrance to Calsonic Kansei: Road closure for sewer works, until August 26.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.

Burdon Lane: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 20 only.

Blandford Street South Back: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19 only.

Queen Alexandra Way: Four way temporary traffic signals for gas works, until August 13.

Glenesk Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 14-15, 8am-6pm.

Blandford Street: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19.

Ryhope Road, near Toll Bar Junction: Temporary traffic signals for cable and gas works, until August 16.

Roker Baths Road: Three way temporary traffic signals for electrical cable works, August 16, 9.30am-3.30pm.

A1231 Sunderland Highway, A195 to Nissan Interchange: Lane closure for cable works, August 14-15.