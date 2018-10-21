Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might face hold-ups around Sunderland on Monday, October 22

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause delays for motorists around Sunderland on Monday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Burdon Lane from A19 over bridge to Burdon Road: Road closure for drainage works, until November 16.

Silksworth Lane and Warwick Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until December 11.

Rye View: Road closure, November 11 only, 9am-4pm.

Cumberland Street: Temporary traffic signals for gas works, October 23-27.

City Way: Lane closures for survey works, October 24, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Grange Road: Temporary traffic lights for manhole repairs, October 22 only.

Houghton Road near Broomhill Estate: Temporary traffic signals for duct installation, October 29 to November 2.

Seaham Road: Temporary traffic signals for resurfacing works, October 19-23, 7am to 7pm.

Camperbell Way: Temporary traffic signals for cabinet works, October 25 only, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Ryhope Road near Toll Bar Junction: Temporary traffic signals for emergency water repairs, October 22 to November 2.

A1231 Sunderland Highway at Nissan Interchange: Lane closures for urgent safety repairs, October 22-26.