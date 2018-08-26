Roadworks round-up: Where drivers might face delays in the Sunderland area on Monday, August 27

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which might cause hold-ups for motorists around Sunderland on August Bank Holiday Monday and beyond.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.

Lord Byron’s Walk, Seaham: Level crossing works, road closure, 11pm to 6am, September 8 and 9.

Tunstall Road near Thornholme Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until August 31.

Stockton Road near Station Road: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, until September 2.

Camberwell Way: Three-way temporary traffic signals for telecommunications work, from October 15 to 17.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement, until August 31.

Rotherfield Road: Temporary traffic signals for mast maintenance, September 4.

Ryhope Road near Toll Bar junction: Closure of the left turn from Ryhope Road to Toll Bar Road, August 28, from 7pm to 10pm.

Dame Dorothy Street between Church Street North and North Bridge Street: Lane closure highway improvement works, until August 31.

Pattinson Road: Temporary traffic signals, cable works, September 4-5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A195 Northumberland Way: Temporary traffic signals for cable works, September 5 to 6, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.