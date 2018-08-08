Roadworks round-up: Where drivers could face delays in Sunderland on Thursday, August 9

Here is a list of new and ongoing roadworks which might cause hold-ups for motorists in the Sunderland area on Thursday.
North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.
Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.
Station Road at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance, August 20-25.
Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement July 23-August 24.
Freezemoor Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, July 8-August 9.
C552 Southwick Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 5 and 12.
Hylton Road, from A183 Chester Road to entrance to Calsonic Kansei: Road closure for sewer works, until August 26.
A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.
Tunstall Bank, near Venerable Bede School: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 8-10, 8pm to 6am.
Church Street North: Lane closure for building maintenance works, until August 12.
Dock Street: Road closure for building maintenance works, until August 12.
Warkworth Close: Temporary traffic signals for water works, until August 9.
Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.
Burdon Lane: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 20 only.
Blandford Street South Back: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19 only.
Queen Alexandra Way: Four way temporary traffic signals for gas works, until August 13.
Glenesk Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 14-15, 8am-6pm.
Roker Baths Road: Three-way temporary signals for electric cable works, until August 15.