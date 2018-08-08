Roadworks round-up: Where drivers could face delays in Sunderland on Thursday, August 9

Here is a list of new and ongoing roadworks which might cause hold-ups for motorists in the Sunderland area on Thursday.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

Deptford Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for major utility works, August 15 to October 15.

Station Road at the old railway bridge: Road closure for building maintenance, August 20-25.

Farringdon Row: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement July 23-August 24.

Freezemoor Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, July 8-August 9.

C552 Southwick Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 5 and 12.

Hylton Road, from A183 Chester Road to entrance to Calsonic Kansei: Road closure for sewer works, until August 26.

A19 from A1290 to A184: Closures, September 15.

Tunstall Bank, near Venerable Bede School: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 8-10, 8pm to 6am.

Church Street North: Lane closure for building maintenance works, until August 12.

Dock Street: Road closure for building maintenance works, until August 12.

Warkworth Close: Temporary traffic signals for water works, until August 9.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for repairs to pipework, until August 31.

Burdon Lane: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 20 only.

Blandford Street South Back: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 19 only.

Queen Alexandra Way: Four way temporary traffic signals for gas works, until August 13.

Glenesk Road: Road closure for resurfacing works, August 14-15, 8am-6pm.

Roker Baths Road: Three-way temporary signals for electric cable works, until August 15.