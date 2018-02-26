Roadworks Round-up: The projects which could cause you hold-ups in the Sunderland area on Tuesday February 27

Have your say

The roadworks due to be taking place on Tuesday which could cause you hold-ups:

A1(M): Diversion on A195, A182, A1231 due to carriageway works, until March 13.

Nissan Interchange: Lane closures/bridge works, until April 11.

Mount Lane: Road closure due to drainage works, until today, February 26.

Low Street: Road closure/building maintenance, until today, February 26.

Coaley Lane/Blind Lane: Four-way temporary traffic signals/roundabout construction, until March 24.

Cherry Blossom Way: Road closure/Major highway works, scheduled to end August 1.

Washington Road/Radlett Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 10.

North Bridge Street/Dame Dorothy Street: Various lane closures/major highway improvement work, until December 31.

North Street, West Rainton: Two-way lights/sewer repairs, until March 2.

Springwell Road: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, from March 5 to March 23.

Timber Beach Road: Temporary traffic signals/major highway improvements, until March 8.

Denelm Road: Temporary traffic lights/sewer works, March 19-28.

Redhill Road: Temporary traffic signals/cable works, until March 11.

A1231 Wessington Way eastbound: Lane closure/ bridge works, March 5-11.

Mill House Roundabout: Lane closures/resurfacting by Gateshead, April 9-13.

A19 from A690 to A183, Northbound only: Road closure, resurfacing works, May 8-31, 8am to 6pm.

A1231 Wessington Way westbound: Lane closure, majoy highway works, until March 4.

Sans Street Roundabouts: Lane closure/verge maintenance, March 11 only.